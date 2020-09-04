TV9 bets big on cricket by sponsoring IPL & CPL teams

By A Correspondent

TV9 Network is betting big on cricket, with TV9 Bharatvarsh, the Hindi news channel from the network, picking up key sponsorship in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and in Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchisee owned by Kolkata Knight Riders.

TV9 Bharatvarsh will be the Lead Arm Sponsor of KKR and the Upper Chest Sponsor of TKR. With these sponsorships, TV9 Bharatvarsh is set to bat on a new pitch as the channel races towards the final frontier in the Hindi news genre.

Speaking on the association, Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network said, “Cricket is not just a sport in India. It’s a religion. That’s why the TV9 Network, India’s largest news network, has partnered with one of the most exciting teams, Kolkata Knight Riders, for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). With this tie up, we intend to offer exclusive IPL experience to our viewers. The meteoric rise of our national Hindi news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh to the No. 2 position is proof that viewers value innovation in their daily news experience”.

Added Venky Mysore, CEO and MD, Knight Riders: “We are very excited to partner with TV9 Bharatvarsh. We hope this partnership will emerge to be a game changer for both TV9 Bharatvarsh and our teams, as we provide a platform to reach out to cricket lovers, while TV9 Bharatvarsh brings their content and news expertise”.

CPL, which commenced on August 18, will conclude on September 10 in Trinidad and features three-time champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and five other teams. IPL, as we know, is scheduled to start on September 19 in the UAE and conclude on Nov 10, 2020, featuring two-time champion KKR and seven other teams.