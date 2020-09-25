Ting Tong. Nickelodeon unveils 9th Made-in-India IP

By A Correspondent

After Motu Patlu, Rudra, Shiva and the Golmaal Gang, Nickelodeon has announced its ninth homegrown Made-in-India IP called Ting Tong. The seven-minute animated show will air starting September 28 at 9 am on Sonic.

Speaking about the IP, Nina Elavia Jaipuria – Head Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network said: “Nickelodeon has consistently created winning original IPs, all of which are chart toppers in the genre and continue to get immense love from our young viewers. Creating immersive content for kids is at the core of all our initiatives. Current challenges notwithstanding, we continue to invest in content and have been relentlessly creating memorable content and category pioneering experiences for kids. The new IP Ting Tong is our 9th local IP in 9 years and is yet another endearing character that is sure to create a bond with kids across the country.”

Added Anu Sikka, Head Creative, Content & Research, Kids TV Network at Viacom18: “Storytelling and relatability of characters is most important in building affinity and resonance amongst kids. It is this focus on story telling that has helped us create characters like Shiva, Rudra, and others that kids adore and have emerged as runaway successes. Ting Tong is our first foray/attempt in creating a spin off from our popular show, Gattu Battu. We believe that the show with its unique concept and goofiness is sure to entertain kids and offer short and snacky comic respite which they will love.”