The Script Room wins creative mandate for Vedantu

15 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Writers’ hub The Script Room has bagged the creative mandate for the upcoming campaign of Vedantu, a popular edtech brand.

Speaking about the win, Ayyappan Raj, Co-founder, The Script Room said: “We are super-excited to work with Vedantu on their upcoming campaign. The entire process from briefing to discussing and deliberating the central idea was quite effortless and organic. One really nice thing about working with the team at Vedantu is the feedback, inputs – very high level of clarity, simple and supremely objective. We are extremely delighted to partner with them”.

Added Shivani Suri, Chief Marketing Officer of Vedantu: “Vedantu envisions to transform the face of education in India. Our LIVE online learning platform, with some of India’s finest teachers, not only offers a very engaging and personalized learning journey but also ensures tangible learning outcomes for our students. Vedantu is in its early stages of building the brand and towards this endeavor we are happy to have partnered with The Script Room. We really liked the simple and fundamental way the team went about the brand thinking, communication approach and its creative manifestation and we look forward to crafting the next phase of the brand journey with their able support”