Team Pumpkin ropes in Nirav Lalan as Global COO

11 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Digital marketing agency Team Pumpkin has announced the appointment of Nirav Lalan as their Chief Operating officer. He will oversee global operations of the eight-year-old agency.

Welcoming the appointment, Swati Nathani, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Team Pumpkin said: “We are delighted with Nirav’s appointment as COO of Team Pumpkin, as we look forward to an exciting phase of growth this year and beyond. Nirav’s experience across varied roles is valuable, as we continue to expand our service lines and geography coverage over the next few quarters.

Added Ranjeet Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, Team Pumpkin: “Nirav’s experience and expertise will be directed towards formulating differentiated strategies and processes across our different lines of businesses. Nirav will also be formulating the strategy to have our first overseas office once Covid situation improves.”