TBWA creates ad JSW Paints with Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana

23 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

JSW Paints has signed actors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassadors and is set to release its first ever TVC along with a marketing campaign featuring the duo that will be rolled-out across the company’s current markets in South and West India.

The film ‘Har Rang Har Kisi Ka’, conceptualised by TBWA\India celebrates the diverse colours of the country and encourages India to #EmbraceEveryColour.

Commenting on the new campaign, Parixit Bhattacharya, Managing Partner (Creative) of TBWA\India, said: “True beauty lies in the way we look at the world. This campaign makes the painting experience more than just about adding colours to homes. It’s about being able to embrace every colour by looking beyond labels. It puts an end to the divide and makes colours truly for all, one wall at a time.”

Added Govind Pandey, CEO TBWA\India: “Colours have a special significance in India. It is a country of rich diversity that is celebrated by the language of a million colours. But over time, we have attached parochial meaning to these colours, putting them into the boxes of cast, creed, gender and emotion. This campaign aims to liberate colours from the narrow boxes that society has built around them. It tells the story of an India where all colours are meant for everyone. And what better duo than Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana to carry this thoughtful message.”

Said Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Paints said, “At JSW Paints, we believe that being thoughtful is beautiful and our #EmbraceEveryColour campaign embodies this spirit. Our new campaign showcases the India we grew up in; a land of colours, resplendent with more colours than the rainbow. However, today these very colours discriminate and divide us. So we decided to give colours an entirely new dimension of unity and togetherness. We wanted thoughtful ambassadors to take this idea to an India that is getting younger and better every day. We believe Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana make a perfect duo to carry JSW Paints’ fresh message of unity.”