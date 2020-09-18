Sourav Ganguly to push My11Circle

18 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

My11Circle, the sports platform by online gaming company Games24x7, released a new campaign featuring former Indian cricket captain and brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly. Conceptualised by marketing consulting firm Spring Marketing Capital, the ad films asks cricket enthusiasts to make their teams on the app to compete directly with Sourav Ganguly.

Speaking about the launch Avik Das Kanungo, Director – Brand and Marketing Strategy, Games24x7 said: “The new campaign featuring Mr. Sourav Ganguly brings alive the fun and thrill of My11Circle’s core proposition of ‘Play With Champions’. This cricketing season, our objective is to reach out to more and more cricket enthusiasts through this campaign and tell them about our exciting proposition that allows them to play directly with the legends of the game they have idolised over the years. We are confident that fantasy sports players will love the campaign and the proposition.”