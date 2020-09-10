Sony Sports showcases the first championship belt wins of WWE Legends & Superstars

10 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is all set to showcase ‘Birth of a Champion’ during its primetime programming band, ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8pm’, on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 for the month of September.

Notes a communqique: “Birth of a Champion captures the special moment when WWE Legends and current superstars won the WWE World Championship belt for the first time ever in their careers, presaging the arrival of greatness. During the month of September, fans can revisit and celebrate the first moment of greatness of an ensemble list of legends and superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Brock Lesner, John Cena, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles among others.”