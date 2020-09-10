Sony Sports showcases the first championship belt wins of WWE Legends & Superstars

10 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

 

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is all set to showcase ‘Birth of a Champion’ during its primetime programming band, ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8pm’, on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 for the month of September.

 

Notes a communqique: “Birth of a Champion captures the special moment when WWE Legends and current superstars won the WWE World Championship belt for the first time ever in their careers, presaging the arrival of greatness. During the month of September, fans can revisit and celebrate the first moment of greatness of an ensemble list of legends and superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Brock Lesner, John Cena, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles among others.”

 

Date Superstar Event Channels
09.09.2020 Chris Jericho Vengeance 2001 SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3
11.09.2020 The Rock Survivor Series 1998 SONY TEN 1
13.09.2020 Kurt Angle No Mercy 2000 SONY TEN 1
14.09.2020 Brock Lesnar SummerSlam 2002 SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3
16.09.2020 Eddie Guerrero No Way Out 2004 SONY TEN 1
18.09.2020 Randy Orton SummerSlam 2004 SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3
20.09.2020 John Cena Wrestlemania 21 SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3
25.09.2020 Rey Mysterio Wrestlemania 22 SONY TEN 1
27.09.2020 Daniel Bryan Wrestlemania 30 SONY TEN 1
28.09.2020 Jeff Hardy Armageddon 2008 SONY TEN 1
30.09.2020 AJ Styles Backlash 2016 SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3

 

Related Stories

Post a Comment 
Today's Top Stories
Gallery
Videos
© MXM India Private Limited Powered By: Mediology Software Pvt.Ltd.