Sony Sports showcases the first championship belt wins of WWE Legends & Superstars

By A Correspondent
Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is all set to showcase ‘Birth of a Champion’ during its primetime programming band, ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8pm’, on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 for the month of September.
Notes a communqique: “Birth of a Champion captures the special moment when WWE Legends and current superstars won the WWE World Championship belt for the first time ever in their careers, presaging the arrival of greatness. During the month of September, fans can revisit and celebrate the first moment of greatness of an ensemble list of legends and superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Brock Lesner, John Cena, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles among others.”
|Date
|Superstar
|Event
|Channels
|09.09.2020
|Chris Jericho
|Vengeance 2001
|SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3
|11.09.2020
|The Rock
|Survivor Series 1998
|SONY TEN 1
|13.09.2020
|Kurt Angle
|No Mercy 2000
|SONY TEN 1
|14.09.2020
|Brock Lesnar
|SummerSlam 2002
|SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3
|16.09.2020
|Eddie Guerrero
|No Way Out 2004
|SONY TEN 1
|18.09.2020
|Randy Orton
|SummerSlam 2004
|SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3
|20.09.2020
|John Cena
|Wrestlemania 21
|SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3
|25.09.2020
|Rey Mysterio
|Wrestlemania 22
|SONY TEN 1
|27.09.2020
|Daniel Bryan
|Wrestlemania 30
|SONY TEN 1
|28.09.2020
|Jeff Hardy
|Armageddon 2008
|SONY TEN 1
|30.09.2020
|AJ Styles
|Backlash 2016
|SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3