Somaiya group retains Pitchfork for comms

10 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

The Somaiya Group has appointed Pitchfork Partners as its strategic communications partner. The mandate is for all parts of the group: healthcare, education, rural development amongst others. Pitchfork Partners will be responsible for designing strategic communication campaigns to maintain and build corporate reputation through multi-channel, integrated programmes. The Somaiya Group comprises a diversified portfolio which includes- Somaiya Education- www.somaiya.edu, Somaiya Health- www.ayurvihar.org, Somaiya Rural Development- www.nareshwadi.org, Somaiya Art & Culture- www.somaiya-kalavidya.org, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. – www.somaiya.com, Somaiya Sustainability, Somaiya Trust and Kitab Khana- www.kitabkhana.in

Speaking on this appointment, Samir Somaiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Somaiya Group said: “Pitchfork Partner’s strategy aligns with our communication objectives. We serve society and have built a decades-long legacy. With this partnership, we aim to build our corporate reputation further and use Communication & public relations to reach out to all our stakeholders”

Added Jaideep Shergill, Co-founder, Pitchfork Partners: “We are delighted to partner with the Somaiya Group. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare, education and rural development are firmly in the spotlight. It’s our privilege to use our expertise for a revered group like Somaiya.”