Shivi Chopra to set up Ads2OTT next month

02 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

361 Degree Entertainment & Media Pvt Ltd is set to launch Ads2OTT, an integrated OTT exchange in October 2020.

Said Shivi Chopra, who was formerly with BTVI and CNBC and is now Co-Founder, Ads2OTT: “The rise of OTT platforms has presented a great opportunity for advertisers. The advent of the festive season along with the upcoming IPL will boost advertising and brands will look at investing in the OTT space in a big way. The question is no longer about whether to invest in OTT but rather How and How much. OTT offers a formidable combination of the impact of television along with the power and precision of digital. Our prime focus will be to help regional and local brands to experience the efficiency and effectiveness of the category. At the same time, we will be catering to national brands who are looking at conveying their brand’s message or extending their existing broadcast reach. We are extremely bullish about the future of OTT and the exponential ROI it will generate for advertisers. Ads2OTT is envisioned to play a critical and catalytic role in forming OTT into a separate category within the media advertising landscape.”