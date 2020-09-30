RMAI elects a new leadership team

30 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

The Rural Marketing Association of India (RMAI) conducted its 15th Annual General Meeting on September 25 where Biswabaran Chakrabarti, was re-elected as the President of RMAI for the second consecutive term. Said Chakrabarti: “I thank our members for finding me suitable for this position. I thank the leadership team and all members for keeping the association active during these trying times. Way forward, my core objective for the association would be to keep us relevant for the diverse sectors that our member organisations represent, and many others too. Let RMAI add value to the way of working of the many business sectors, working in and working for the rural domain of our country.”

The newly elected committee of RMAI, headed by Chakrabarti as President shall include Dr Anup Kalra from Ayurvet Ltd as Vice President; Veerendra Jamdade from Vritti Solutions Ltd as Treasurer and Himanshu Shah from SOI Live Marketing as General Secretary for the term.

The Executive Committee includes Nidhi Singh, COO, Impact Communications; Kadambari Lokhande, COO, Rural Relations; Venkatram Vasantavada, MD and CEO, SeedWorks International; Amit Rangra, Executive Business Director & VP, Wunderman Thompson; Khurram Askari, Managing Director, Insight Outreach Pvt Ltd; Sandip Bansal, Chief Client & Field Officer, Dialogue Factory (GroupM Media); Sunny Vohra, CEO, Anugrah Madison; Varun Agarwal, Head Retail Marketing – GWI, Tata Steel Ltd; Sanjay Pragat, Director, Vision Force; Deepak Mittal, CEO, Mittal & Associates; Dr. D. Ravinath, Professor – Marketing, Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management; Kiran Zende, Director, Yadnya Brandscapes Pvt. Ltd and Rahul Nayyar, Executive Director, R S Infomedia And Films.

Chakrabarti requested the nominated National Advisory Council of RMAI to continue their active support. This council includes Sanjay Kaul, Founder & CEO, Impact Communications as Chairperson; Raj Kumar Jha, Director, Rural Campus; Sanjay Panigrahi, Former Chief Customer Officer, Pidilite Industries; Pradeep Lokhande, Founder, Rural Relations and Puneet Vidyarthi, Director of Sales & Marketing, CNH Industrial.