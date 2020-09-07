Rio rings in the ragas to draw focus on PCOS

07 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Rio Heavy Flow Pads by Nobel Hygiene has launched its #RIOTalksPCOS campaign with a video employing classical music to create awareness about the hormonal ups and downs that a woman with PCOS goes through when she is on her heavy flow period.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kartik Johari, Vice-President, Nobel Hygiene, said: “Rio’s research has revealed that women with PCOS are perennially worried and are unsure of how their periods will behave. The unpredictability results in them using a multitude of methods to prepare for it with a lot of hits and misses. However, society still expects them to go about their daily routines without drawing attention to their pain or discomfort. With this film, we wanted to throw the spotlight on the very real pain and the impact it has on their energy flow with every twist and turn.”

Added Disha Daswani, Creative Director, Schbang X: “Raagas have always had a certain pain and agony communicated through them. Linking that rollercoaster of emotions to what women with PCOS go through, communicated the feeling in a unique way. The video was also shot in a way that amplifies the feeling of imbalance and discomfort through the vertigo effect of the camera treatment, coupled with a tone that brings out the varying moods of the raga. Hopefully, if we say it in a way that’s creative and unique to us, people will take notice to the cause. It’s about time!” further explaining the concept behind the video.