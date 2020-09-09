Retail market ad revenue is back to 90%, notes Dainik Bhaskar

08 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

In August Dainik Bhaskar achieved 90% of the advertising base of the retail market which contributes 70% of its advertising revenue, according to a communque which adds: “This clearly indicates that the non-metro markets consumption is back to almost normal.” For Dainik Bhaskar the advertising categories like real estate, jewellery, automobile, healthcare, FMCG and government have bounced back very strongly, the communique adds. In the automobile category, in the month of August, Dainik Bhaskar saw 9% volume growth.

Said Harrish Bhatia, President Sales and Marketing: “The markets of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat have recovered much faster than expected and in certain categories like real estate and jewelry we have seen growth in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The stronghold of Dainik Bhaskar in these markets is helping us to gain larger market shares.”

Added Satyajit Sengupta, Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Officer: “With the festival season round the corner and the Central Government announcing Unlock 4.0 we are very confident that companies will go all out to get the sales which they lost in April, May and June and hence advertising budgets shall be increased.”