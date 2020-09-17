Readwhere announces award for news media innovations

17 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

With an aim to assist publishers, in sharing news and growing their respective brands, Readwhere has introduced the Collaborate and Innovate Challenge. The rationale: exciting and innovative ideas come from minds that are always looking for opportunities to make an impact. This challenge will gather the best ideas in the industry and focus on reaching out to readers faster, with more relevant content and new product innovations for today’s digital era. The best innovation/s will be rewarded with financial and technical assistance by Readwhere up to Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking about the exciting idea of providing a platform and assistance to publishing industry innovators, Manish Dhingra, CEO& Cofounder of Mediology Software said: “2020 has given news curators an opportunity to bring fresh ideas, to not only sustain but grow news consumption. To contribute to this process of progress, Readwhere is committed to enabling news industry professionals, by providing a platform to make ideas come to life. We want to empower publishers to imagine the future, and we will work together to bring it to the present,” adding: “I have in the recent past met several publishers and news media professionals who have great ideas around news distribution, but struggle to take the plunge to bring it to life. We hope via this initiative, we can collaborate with those mindsets who have a deep understanding of their user segment and can effectively leverage technology to deliver the impact.”

The last date for the participants to submit their forms is September 30 (https://events.rwadx.com/gni-initiative/index.html). Readwhere is also looking forward to getting creative ideas coming from publishers and news industry professionals, a communique added.