Rapido releases new digital campaign capturing gully cricket fever

23 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Rapido, the bike taxi platform, has unveild a new campaign #CaptainsOfTomorrow. The film runs through the streets of real India, showcasing people across ages- children, youth, adults- indulged in gully cricket as Rapido Captains manoeuvre through them with ease making its users reach their destination safely and on time.

Announcing the campaign, Amit Verma, Head of Marketing, Rapido, said: “Love for gully cricket runs through the country and we wanted to highlight how Rapido is also part of that gully ecosystem now. The film builds on the passion of cricket and rap music – both having their roots in the Gully culture, amongst the youth in the country. We want to highlight that like gully cricket, Rapido has mastered the Indian Gullies with the ease at which it manoeuvres through any gully. With its ease of availability, convenience and affordability, Rapido is the perfect mobility partner to take you from your gully to your destination.”

The idea was conceptualised by Rapido and executed by Magix Engage. The rap is performed by Piyush Ambhore, with lyrics from Chinmay Deshpande and music by Mannan Munjal.