Rajasthan Patrika sets up a new tourist spot in Jaipur

08 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ‘Patrika Gate’ at a virtual ceremony at 11 am today (September 8). The ‘Patrika Gate’ is situated at Jaipur’s Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and will be a new tourist destination in the Pink City.

Prime Minister also launched two books – Samvad Upanishad and Akshar Yatra – authored by Gulab Kothari, Editor-in-Chief of Rajasthan Patrika Group. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was special guest of this ceremony. Patrika Gate has been built as a memorial showcasing the architectural and cultural heritage of all the regions of Rajasthan.

Notes a communique: “The nine-point Vastu principle has been given special attention while designing Patrika Gate. The gate engraves the architecture, culture, and lifestyle of every corner of Rajasthan; from Sriganganagar to Banswara and from Jaisalmer to Bharatpur, encompassing the princely regions of Dhundhar, Mewar, Marwar, Hadauti, Shekhawati, Brij, Vagad, Godward, and Ajmer. If a line is drawn from the North to South on the map of Jaipur, then the adorable Govind Dev Ji Temple of Jaipur, Garh Ganesh, Tripolia Bazaar, Talkatora, Ramnivas Bagh, Birla Mandir, and then the World Trade Park to Patrika Gate, the ancient-archaic form appear on this line. In a way, Patrika Gate is the southern gate of Jaipur. In our tradition, it has been said that the society from which we have taken so much, we must also have a sense of giving.”