Purnima Kathuria moves from Performics to Liqvd Asia

09 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Digital agency Liqvd Asia has beefed up its senior management with the appointment of Purnima Kathuria as National Director for Brand Strategy and Account Management. Kathuria served as Director – Media and Digital Operations for the last two years in her six-year stint at Performics India. She will lead the strategy and account management domain for the agency’s existing and new client mandates.

Commenting on the appointment, Tanushree Radhakrishnan, COO, Liqvd Asia said: “Purnima is a brilliant addition to the Liqvd Asia strategic team as the National Director for Brand and Account Management. She comes armed with over 13 years of experience working on diverse portfolios at leading marketing agencies. Purnima will focus on adding value to existing and new relationships by directing all aspects of brand strategy and co-creating value for us as well as our clients.”

Added Kathuria: “I am elated to join the superbly creative and capable team of Liqvd Asia and walk together the path of becoming one of the finest agencies in India that believes in performance driven deliveries for clients. I am excited to be part of the LA growth story and will be keen to deliver value for all our clients.”