Pratap Pawar & Shashi Sinha to continue as Chairman & Vice Chair of MRUCI

30 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Pratap Pawar, Chairman of Sakal Media and Shashi Sinha, CEO of IPG Mediabrands India will continue in their respective roles as Chairman and Vice Chairman of MRUCI. This was decided upon unanimously at the Board meeting held immediately after MRUCI’s 26th AGM on Tuesday, September 29.

Two new members have also been appointed to the Board of Governors. They are:

1. Sivakumar Sundaram, Chairman, Executive Committee of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd (BCCL).

2. Sejal Shah, Managing Partner and Head of Publicis Media Exchange (PMX – Mainline).

Said Pawar: “First of all, I congratulate and welcome our newly appointed board members. We look forward to their valuable ideas and suggestions especially in these aberrant times. MRUCI has always been at the forefront in advancing the cause of media research in India and we will continue to serve this cause and provide the industry and our members in particular a robust and reliable media research.” Pawar also thanked all the retiring members for their valuable guidance over the past years, and sought their continued support towards the Council’s objectives.

Added Sinha: “The media and advertising industry is slowly, but steadily getting back on track. Our focus will be to work towards re-launching the IRS study at the earliest taking into consideration the ground realities, and to further enhance the IRS and its offering in the new normal world.”