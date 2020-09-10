Playerzpot ropes in Bhuvneshwar Kumar & Smriti Mandhana as Brand Ambassadors

10 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Playerzpot, a fantasy sports gaming platform, has announced the signing of cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as its Brand Ambassadors. The partnership will see the cricketers in the brand’s upcoming campaigns and promote Playerzpot through engagement activities.

Said Yogesh Doiphode, Founder, Playerzpot: “We are happy to welcome the two cricketing greats, Smriti Mandhana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the Playerzpot family. It is the beginning of a new innings for the company and we hope to grow aggressively in the Fantasy Gaming arena. Cricket is the game that fuels the interest of Indians at large. We are looking to catch the interest of gaming enthusiasts who are looking for innovative and exciting ways to emulate their favourite sporting icons.”

Added Mitesh Gangar, Co-Founder, Playerzpot: “A new era is being heralded with the addition of Smriti Mandhana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in our company. As we aim to surge and strengthen our leadership position in the online Sports-Gaming industry, I believe bringing the iconic players as the face to the brand will resonate with the fans of cricket and gaming. Playerzpot is a beautiful concoction of excitement and thrill of real-world sports and fantasy gaming which allows the players to experience the game on a different level. Our vision is to become a one-point gaming destination in India in the game of skill segment and we are confident about the bright future of this segment.”