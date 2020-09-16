Paytm First Games announces Tendulkar as brand ambassador

16 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

It’s raining brand ambassador announcements these days. Digital financial services platform Paytm has announced that its subsidiary Paytm First Games (PFG) has roped in Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador.

Said Sudhanshu Gupta, COO Paytm First Games: “Cricket is like a religion in the country which inspires over a billion people and fantasy sports takes the fan’s level of engagement to the next level where the user experiences the thrill of playing along with the athletes. As India’s homegrown gaming platform, our vision is to get the sports fans closer to the action with fantasy sports. Most of us have grown up watching the Master Blaster in action. With Sachin as a brand ambassador, we wish to inspire mobile gaming enthusiasts to experience fantasy sports which are about tactics, strategic planning and research.”