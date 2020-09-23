Pariksha launches on Hotstar during IPL

By A Correspondent

Pariksha, a Pune-based edtech start-up has launched an advertising campaign during the IPL on Hotstar. The advertising campaign will be launched in the six languages that the company operates in.

Said Karanvir Singh, Founder, Pariksha: “It will by far be the largest EdTech campaign in terms of languages launched by any EdTech company in India. This is Pariksha’s first branding exercise to create more awareness around its offering and brand across the country. We would like to extend our market dominance.”