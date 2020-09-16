Nitin Tej Ahuja appointed CEO of Producers Guild of India

15 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

The Producers Guild of India (PGI), the leading film, television and digital content producers’ body in India, has announced the appointment of Nitin Tej Ahuja as Chief Executive Officer.

Announcing the appointment, Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of the Producers Guild of India, said: “I have known Nitin for many years as someone with an expansive and in-depth understanding of the media and entertainment industry. He is uniquely equipped with the knowledge, experience and ability to take on the challenges and to build on the opportunities that will be presented by the unprecedented times ahead of us. I am confident that in this role, Nitin will be a huge asset to the PGI and to the industry as we move forward.”

Added Ahuja: “As a long-time observer and admirer of the Guild’s wide-ranging and pathbreaking initiatives in championing the interests of content producers, I am honoured to serve in the continuation of the Guild’s untiring efforts. I look forward to working closely with the PGI President and members as we navigate the challenges brought about by the global pandemic and the vastly different landscape that awaits us in the post-Covid world”

Said Kapur: “I also want to take this opportunity to recognise the immense contribution of the late Kulmeet Makkar, in his role as CEO of the Guild for the past decade. His sudden demise left us all in grief, and created a huge void at the PGI. Kulmeet worked long and hard with passion and perseverance to bring the Guild to its present stature, and I have no doubt that Nitin will go on to ably build on this wonderful legacy.”