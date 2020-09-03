Nickelodeon Intnl teams up with Indian arm

03 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Nickelodeon International has teamed up with Nickelodeon India to coproduce The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj. The new series marks the first collaboration between the top kids’ entertainment brand and the leading Indian kids’ category brand from India’s fastest growing entertainment network.

Said Jules Borkent, Executive Vice President, Kids & Family, ViacomCBS Networks International: “The popularity of international content is on the rise, and Nickelodeon is focused on meeting the rising demand for diverse, creative stories for a global audience. This groundbreaking partnership with Viacom18 goes beyond kids’ content, as we look to embrace greater diversity both on-screen and behind the camera,”

Added Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network at Viacom18 said: “Over the years, Nickelodeon India has created successful local IPs and characters that kids love. This partnership with Nickelodeon International has gone beyond the border lines of creativity and stands testimony to the success of Nick India and Nick International in creating groundbreaking content. It further reinforces the capability of the Indian Animation Industry. We are happy to partner with Nickelodeon International for this show and look forward to working together in creating this series for kids across the world.”

Said Anu Sikka, Head Creative, Content & Research, Kids TV Network at Viacom18 said: “Kids imaginations and aspirations are universal and it’s this learning that has brought this show to life. The series will be showcasing stories that kids around the world will find relatable and engaging, hopefully opening up more opportunities for future collaboration. Our efforts are to make sure that kids get to experience the best of animation and that this show will stir their imagination and transport them into a new world of adventure.”