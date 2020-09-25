New Berger HomeShield ad stars Akshay Kumar

24 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Berger Paints has announced a new campaign for Berger HomeShield conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Kolkata.

Speaking about the campaign, Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO, Berger Paints said: “Just like a doctor who prescribes medicines only after accurately diagnosing the ailment, dampness should also be treated similarly. Scientific understanding is significant while finding the right solution. Damp walls and leaking ceilings are harsh realities in Indian homes with limited analytical solutions present in the market. Berger Home Shield with its Concrete Moisture Meter carries out a scientific assessment of the problem and then prescribes a suitable solution based on well researched parameters, which stands out amongst the current alternatives available to the home owners.”

Talking about the campaign idea, Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas added: “Leakage is probably the biggest nightmare any home owner would have. What makes it worse is that there are as many fake solutions offered as there are reasons for the walls and ceilings to leak. Berger HomeShield hence aims at demystifying this issue with its Concrete Moisture Meter and waterproofing solutions. The story hence shows the confusion of a family in distress being offered multiple solutions not knowing which one to trust. Akshay Kumar is the voice of reason that asks them to trust science and not fake knowledge.”