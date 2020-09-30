Network18 launches regional edition of ‘Jai Hind Samman’

30 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

News18 has announced the launch of regional edition of ‘Jai Hind Samman’, an initiative to “salute and recognise the brave Indian soldiers who have exhibited extreme courage in safeguarding our countr:y. With its special programming, the initiative will cover stories of real heroes of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on the respective News18 channels.

Said Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO – Languages, News18 Network: “Indian armed forces history is full of stories of valour. Some are stories which have inspired generations while others that need to be told. These are stories of real heroes. Taking this immense responsibility on its shoulders, Network18 brings incredible stories of bravery, sacrifice and courage of the soldiers, as we not only chronicle the true events but also showcase the exceptional valour exhibited by them in the line of duty.”