MyTeam11 launches campaign IPL

16 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Fantasy sports platform MyTeam11 unveiled its campaign named ‘India Ki Apni Fantasy App’ around the Indian T20 season.

The campaign will run through IPL season featuring MyTeam11’s Brand Ambassador Virender Sehwag along with Danny Morrison, Jatin Sapru, Sanjana Ganeshan, Mayanti Langer, Suhail Chandhok and Sachin Tendulkar’s famed fan Sudhir.

Speaking about the campaign, Manvendra Singh Rathore, CMO, MyTeam11 said, “This has been a difficult year for all of us and the Indian T-20 season brings a new lease of life for the cricket fans in the country. It is a time when the country wants to build its own brands which can serve the people and with “India ki Apni Fantasy App” campaign we want to stress on that very factor. We are leaving no stones unturned to ensure the best possible and immersive user experience on our application.”