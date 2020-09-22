MxM Live with Harish Shriyan & Amit Ray

22 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Media agency captains Harish Shriyan and Amit Ray have a candid conversation with MxMIndia founder and editor-in-chief Pradyuman Maheshwari.

Shriyan was until earlier this year, Group CEO of the Omnicom Media Group. Prior to that he held leadership positions in MediaCom and has managed the portfolios of global giants like Renault, Nissan, HP, Volkswagen, Beiersdorf, Vivo, Sony Pictures, Johnson & Johnson among others and Indian biggies like Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra, Arvind Mills and Parle Agro. Ray has headed media agency operations at Mudra and Lintas Media Group, among others and worked with multinationals like Unilever and Nestle and Indian corporations like ITC and Reliance Jio. He has been the longest-serving Chairman of the Technical Committee at the MRUC and is a specialist in measurement science. Watch. Enjoy. Like.