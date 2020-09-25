MxM Leadership Series with Girish Agarwaal

25 Sep,2020

By Pradyuman Maheshwari

Those who know him would appreciate what a candid conversation with him means. For Girish Agarwaal, Promoter Director of the Dainik Bhaskar Group doesn’t mince words. And is perhaps the Indian newspaper business’s biggest evangelist.

Over the last few months, Agarwaal and his team of over 10,000 people across the country have been working overtime to undo the damage that the Covid-19-led pandemic caused to the newspaper business. And the proof of the pudding is in the eating: Dainik Bhaskar and Divya Bhaskar has had some blockbuster, jumbo editions in the last few weeks.

As part of the MxM India Leadership Series interviews, I had a 23-odd-minute chat with Girish Agarwaal, clearly one of the most influential newspaper owners in the country. When you watch the interview – especially his clarion call to advertisers and media agency folk, you know why he’s like few others.

Watch. Enjoy. Like