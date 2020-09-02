Motivator wins media mandate for MilkLane

By A Correspondent

Motivator India has announced that it has won media mandate for for the milk collection and supply platform, MilkLane. This relationship will start from handling launch of the brand Nutrinos. Motivator India will manage offline and online media for MilkLane.

Commenting on the appointment, Vivek Sharma, Marketing Lead, MilkLane Dairy Services Private Limited said: “Nutrinos is creating a new RTE product category with fortified dairy products with a focus on growth and development of kids. The mandate is interesting and niche – with Motivator’s expertise in developing new brands and their varied portfolio of clients, they align well with our strategic marketing tasks. We have our work cut out for us in establishing the Nutrinos brand in the market as the most loved trusted and loved dairy brand in India.”

Added Mausumi Kar, Managing Director – Motivator, India: “We are delighted to partner with MilkLane as they set up to redefine the dairy supply chain, delivering high quality, toxin-free milk at scale to consumers. With Motivator’s expertise and proven track record of working with businesses, especially emerging brands pivoting their trajectory from start up through scale up, this promises to be a mutually fulfilling association. We are privileged by this opportunity and look forward to play our part with gusto, in MilkLane’s brand journey.”

Speaking on new partnership Rajiv Khurana, Chief Growth Officer, Motivator India said: “Our team is thrilled to partner with MilkLane which is committed to supply high quality dairy products, PAN India. In this mutually beneficial partnership, we ensure that with our expertise in scaling up businesses we will create awareness on Nutrinos as a market leader in providing nutrition and good health. Looking forward to this new journey with the MilkLane team.”