Mi India launches TVC for Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

16 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Said Sandeep KS, Associate Director, Redmi India Marketing: “Having used the Redmi Note series extensively, when I first held the Note 9 Pro Max, it instantly felt like a flagship. It looks good, feels brilliant, performs like a dream and has the hero-like quality our fans claimed. We instantly decided that the phone had to be the central character of the television commercial all while weaving with a compelling narrative around its features. The video sequence is set inside a Metro compartment which is symbolic of the microcosm of the ‘Note’ cult.”

The commercial has been conceptualized and executed by Bengaluru-based agency Brave New world. Said Joono Simon, Chief Creative Officer of the agency: “The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a power packed device that believes it has the license to thrill. Creating a commercial that does justice to its superior camera and performance capabilities was always going to be a challenge. The task became even more arduous because of the pandemic and the global lockdown. Shooting a commercial of this kind in Ukraine with most of the crew stationed in location, the director in Tel Aviv, and the agency and client teams in Bangalore was pathbreaking in many ways a rewarding experience for the team with a lot of new learnings. The team at Xiaomi was all in for an out of the box bold approach as against the standard listing of features with very little life moments.”