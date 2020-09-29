Megha Tata is President, IAA India

28 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Communications India was unanimously elected President of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) at its AGM held in Mumbai today (Sept 28) in Mumbai.

Speaking on her new role as the President of IAA, Tata sai:, “It is an honour and a privilege to be leading the India Chapter of IAA. The legacy of past presidents, the great work they have done, will be continued as I endeavour to strengthen the India chapter and help build a strong ecosystem for the common good of the industry. The strong representation of women in marcom is a welcome change and am sure will lead to more meaningful work in the coming year.”

Speaking at the occasion, Immediate Past President Punit Goenka added: “It was an absolute pleasure for me to lead the entire team of IAA, India Chapter during my tenure as the President of this prestigious association. I attribute the success and milestones achieved over the last 2 years to each and every member of the team. The association is blessed with dedicated professionals who are focused towards bringing a positive change across the industry. I am very glad to note that the mantle is now handed over to Ms. Megha Tata. Her able leadership and experience will add immense value to the association and I wish her and the entire team all the very best. As a proud member of IAA, I will continue to contribute my best, in order to enable the association to achieve its set goals for the industry at large.”

Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO- Eros India of Eros STX Global Corporation was elected Vice President and the other officebearers include Jaideep Gandhi, Founder -Another Idea as Hon. Secretary, Abhishek Karnani, Director-The Free Press Journal as Hon. Treasurer. Goenka will continue to guide the new team as Immediate Past President. ​

The Members of the Managing Committee elected include Anant Goenka (Executive Director The Indian Express (P) Ltd), Avinash Pandey (CEO ABP News Network Pvt. Ltd.), Janak Sarda (Managing Director, Deshdoot Media Group), Nandini Dias (Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar UM), Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia GroupM- A WPP Company). The list of members co-opted and invited to the Managing Committee will be shortly announced.