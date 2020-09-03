MediaCom bags mandate for Lionsgate Play

03 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, MediaCom has bagged the media mandate for OTT platform Lionsgate Play in India.

As its full form AOR, MediaCom will be responsible for the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for all media as per Lionsgate’s requirements.

Commenting on the partnership, Rohit Jain, Managing Director, Lionsgate South Asia, said: “This is an exciting year for Lionsgate Play. We will be launching our B2C app soon and aim to reach out to maximum number of audiences with the right media mix. We are glad to partner with MediaCom and are confident about their result oriented approach.”

Speaking on the recent win, Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia, added: “Content consumption has witnessed unprecedented growth in the last couple of years more so over the last few months as a result of the lockdown. Lionsgate Play has some great content in their arsenal. Being the first OTT platform in the country to also focus on offering key Hollywood content in region-specific language will definitely make the right connect with the Indian consumer. We look forward to creating an unmatched brand experience for them.”

The account will be managed and supervised by the MediaCom Mumbai office.