Mediaah! will be back. Wef Friday, Sept 18

01 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

So Mediaah has been around in the last nine years of MxMIndia. But not very regularl. Once in a blue moon.

Given the circumstances in which the Indian media finds itself today, we believe the time is right to be back.

Present the news with Mediaah’s very own style of commentary.

The only difference this time around is that we are considering putting it behind a paywall. So you will need to pay to read. There will be a monthly and annual plan for the same. This is also our way to experiment with content behind a paywall.

Friday, September 18 is the date.

Wait for it. It will be fun.

PS: And, yes: khabardaar!