Media seniors Harish Shriyan & Amit Ray join Network Advertising as Exec Directors

16 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Media agency biggies Harish Shriyan and Amit Ray have joined Network Advertising as Executive Directors. Shriyan was until recently Group CEO of Omnicom Media Group and has played a pivotal role in establishing Omnicom Media Group in India. Ray has headed the media function in Mudra, worked with Lintas Media Group and advised corporate players like Reliance Jio and ITC. He is also a specialist in media measurement.

Speaking about the appointments, Vinod Nair, Managing Director, Network Advertising said: “We feel fortunate to induct someone like Harish with such invaluable experience in running a large, multifaceted media company. Harish understands deeply what it takes to build organizations. His perspectives and values, both on business and people, match ours. This is a welcome addition to Network. On the other hand, Amit is very passionate when it comes to finding the optimum solution for clients. He has an extremely analytical mind, fantastic at spotting trends and decoding the stories behind numbers. Amit always dwells on what makes sense for the business first. That perspective is going to prove a precious asset in our forward journey. These inclusions create a powerhouse of talent within Network. They allow us to design customised solutions for clients, regardless of investment side. They help us to truly provide an integrated, well rounded approach, when it comes to helping client’s grow their business” said Vinod.

Commenting on the new role, Shriyan added: “I am really looking forward to working in a truly Indian, completely independent agency; not limited in its capacity to do the right thing by global dictats. I aim to assist Network in growing to its true potential. I am also excited with the opportunity to work closely with brand strategy and creative teams because I feel this integration can truly provide a competitive edge to the client’s business. I have been impressed with the rigour in Network’s approach and am eager to add my effort and contribution.”

Added Ray: “I was drawn by Network’s process of talking ‘business first’. Their holistic approach resonated with my beliefs. There was a feet-on-the-ground demeanor and a willingness to be utterly candid with the client. I have always believed in focusing on how the solution proposed works for the client at a business level, and at Network, I feel there has been a meeting of minds.”