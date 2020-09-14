McDonald’s North & East retains DDB Mudra

14 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

DDB Mudra Group has been assigned the integrated marketing communications mandate for McDonald’s India – North & East (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.). The enhanced scope will include digital marketing by 22feet Tribal Worldwide and digital media planning by OMD Mudramax, in addition to the existing brand strategy and creative mandate.

Commenting on the partnership, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL said: “DDB Mudra brings a deep understanding of the brand philosophy and ethos. Their creative work and successful partnership with us makes them our preferred partner for the extended mandate in digital marketing.”

Added, Kriti Awasthi, DGM, Marketing at McDonald’s India – North & East: “Digital media has revolutionised the way brands connect, communicate and interact with their customers’ world over. Covid-19 has further accelerated the need for robust digital marketing for successful consumer outreach. With strong experience in the digital marketing space and in-depth understanding of brand McDonald’s, we are confident that DDB Mudra Group will enable us to reinforce our brand love and strengthen our consumer outreach on the digital platforms as well. We look forward to delivering a great McDonald’s experience through innovative and strategic interventions.”

Talking about the expanded partnership, Ashutosh Sawhney, Managing Partner, DDB Mudra Group, North said: “Brand McDonald’s needs no introduction anywhere in the world. We are thrilled to have secured the overall communications mandate for McDonald’s North & East India. This is a testimony of a progressive, consumer-first client who believes in DDB Mudra Group’s combined ability of creating media agnostic ideas and deploying them based on the deepest understanding of consumer journeys.”