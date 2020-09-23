McDonald’s adds digital to Madison Media mandate

By A Correspondent

Madison Media has announced that McDonald’s has once again entrusted the agency to handle its digital responsibilities. While the account has been with Madison Media since 2004, McDonald’s has renewed the agreement for another three years adding digital to Madison’s kitty, notesa communique. The agency will now handle traditional and digital media planning, buying and strategy including offline media and digital OTT.

Said Arvind R P, Director-Marketing & Communications, Hardcastle Restaurants: “The Madison team has added immense value to our brand over the last many years. We are at an important juncture in our brand journey with digital being a strategic pillar of marketing and growth for us. Through this partnership, we hope to create new benchmarks and take the brand to new heights.”

Added Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH: “McDonald’s remains one of the most advanced marketers and we are thrilled to be awarded the consolidated account covering the entire Marketing Funnel.”

Said Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma: “We are really excited to take the partnership to newer heights since Digital has been added to our kitty after a long span of 16 years of handling mass media.”