Today's Top Stories
- Laqshya Media present ‘The world is moving… again!’ report
- Criteo report on on ‘golden quarter’ for e-comm
- TBWA creates ad JSW Paints with Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If you find that a CxO doesn’t have a social media presence (on Twitter or Insta), do you judge her or him as someone who’s not in tune with the times?
- Pariksha launches on Hotstar during IPL
- Dr Rhazes signs Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador
- Rapido releases new digital campaign capturing gully cricket fever
- McDonald’s adds digital to Madison Media mandate
- Reviewing Ambi Parameswaran’s ‘Spring’: Accepting and Handling Rejection
Videos