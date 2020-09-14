Marico’s ‘#PassTheCocosoul’ campaign

14 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Marico conducted a digital campaign for CocoSou, its cold-pressed virgin coconut oil. This was created by 1702 Digital, a Mumbai-based digital agency.

Commenting on the initiative, Sampanna Kagalkar, Marketing Manager for CocoSoul said: “This #Passthecocosoulchallenge campaign was really effective and apt during the lockdown. Coco Soul which is always hinged on its natural goodness has immense immunity boosting benefits that were to be brought in conversation organically. With this campaign, the product seamlessly transcended into segments like Fitness, Lifestyle, Food, Health & Nutrition. This led to a stream of conversations across the country reaching out to the relevant audiences and creating higher credible engagement.”

Added Pranay Bhan, Associate Creative Director, 1702 Digital: “The influencers we tied up with had the appeal towards the relevant digital segments. This helped us see a definite increase in engagements, views, and impressions.”