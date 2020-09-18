Manish Porwal’s Alchemist bags Puranik Builders AOR mandate

18 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Puranik Builders has appointed Alchemist Marketing Solutions and its real estate division, Clay, as its startegy and creative AOR (Agency on Record). The agency will handle the entire communication mandate and help Puranik’s market its projects and the corporate brand to their consumers and stakeholders

Said Manish Porwal, Managing Director of Alchemist Group: “Alchemist prides itself on the fact that we don’t just create brands. We help businesses. In the recent past, we have launched numerous successful campaigns for real estate giants, and this has led us to develop a deep understanding on real estate market. We are thankful to Puraniks for having awarded us their mandate accepting the fact that we don’t pitch and based on our past work and client satisfaction. That puts us under happy pressure and gives us an opportunity to prove ourselves yet again during this crucial time. With this addition, we get to work with 8 of the Top 20 real estate brands of the country”

Added Shailesh Puranik, Managing Director of Puranik Builders: “After having dealt with top agencies of the world, we found that Alchemist had something that other agencies did not. Team Alchemist’s passion coupled with the strategic thinking the management has, is what made us welcome Alchemist on board”

Said Farhan Khan, COO, Clay at Alchemist Mumbai: “We have been able to gain the trust of brands through the years. Having learnt a lot from our past experience, it has helped us to continue on the path of growth during these tough times. We are keen on having a strategic and lasting relation with Puraniks and look forward to working in tandem with their growth plans”.