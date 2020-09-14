Madison Digital wins digital SEO mandate for Indira IVF

14 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Madison Digital has announced that it has won the SEO mandate for fertility clinics chain Indira IVF. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and the agency will handle all SEO-related work for Indira IVF.

Said Nitiz Murdia, Director-Indira IVF: “Infertile couples looking for fertility treatments these days are selecting digital means to research and reach the doctor via tele-consultation. We are happy to partner with Madison Digital to strengthen Indira IVF’s online presence.”

Added Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Digital: “Another great win during the lockdown. We’re happy to partner with Indira IVF and look forward to a great journey ahead.”