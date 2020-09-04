Lizol unveils ‘Safe to Touch’ campaign

04 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Lizol, the disinfectant brand, unveiled its new campaign ‘Safe To Touch’ today. The campaign is focused on raising awareness during the ongoing pandemic on the importance of surface disinfection to help fight germs and viruses.

Said Sukhleen Aneja, CMO, Marketing Director, RB Hygiene, South Asia: “Lizol is a Global disinfection champion and has been working towards educating consumers on the need & importance of surface disinfection to protect our loved ones during the ongoing pandemic. We are experiencing a heightened hygiene consciousness around us and in that context it’s important for us to educate consumers on the need for Surface disinfection along with Personal hygiene. Lizol’s range of Disinfectant multi-surface cleaners have been tested and proven effective at killing Covid-19 virus. With the new campaign Lizol aims to educate consumers to not just Clean but Disinfect their homes making every surface Safe to Touch.”

The new campaign is a behavior change campaign conceptualised by McCann and is aimed at educating consumers. Commenting on this Prasoon Joshi, CEO and COO, McCann Worldgroup said: “This film is about educating consumers on protecting themselves and their families from germs and viruses which is very important and relevant in the current scenario. The campaign looking at creating awareness on germs at home not just on the floors but multiple surfaces like doorknobs, kitchen counters etc.”