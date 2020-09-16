Liqvd Asia bags Tata Shop Share Smile mandate

15 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Liqvd Asia has bagged the Tata Shop Share Smile social media and creative mandate. It will be handled out of Liqvd Asia’s Mumbai office.

Shop Share Smile is a special program for all Tata employees and the channel partner of a Tata Group company in India wherein employees, the family and friends they refer and the channel partners, who get invited by a Tata the company, can avail offers from various participating Tata Group companies.

Said Tanushree Radhakrishnan, COO Liqvd Asia: “Tata is one of the most loved brands in the country and it’s definitely a privilege to be the face of such an esteemed brand and be responsible for their outlook towards their enormous clientele. We are glad that the team at TATA Shop Share Smile has entrusted us with this task and we are confident of putting our best foot forward.”

Added Purnima Kathuria Bhambri, National Brand Strategy Head Liqvd Asia: “It’s a fantastic win. We are honored and proud to have a TATA group company in our client portfolio. This prestigious win serves as a great testament to our strategies and services that we have been offering to our clients. With the same zeal, we are confident of delivering our best of services and out-of-the-box solutions to Tata Shop Share Smile.”