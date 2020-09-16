Leo Burnett launches ‘What’s your mood?’ campaign for Amazon Prime Video

16 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a new marketing campaign ‘What’s your mood’, a three-film integrated approach to showcase a vast repertoire of content available on the service. The campaign has been conceptualised and created by Leo Burnett India.

Speaking about the campaign Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director – India & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett said: “Amazon Prime Video has one of the most extensive content libraries and exciting range of titles. We wanted to connect with the audiences and talk about its varied content which will appeal across all age groups and genre preferences. We realised most of the times people decide what to watch basis their moods, which is a combination of need, states and occasions, and our latest campaign reflect this with a light-hearted and fun films which we are sure will connect with our consumers. How you showcase the range in every film genre was the challenge. But I think the team did a great job in executing the creative ideas in an entertaining way.”