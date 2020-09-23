Laqshya Media present ‘The world is moving… again!’ report

23 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Laqshya Media Insights Group has presented data that people are already out on the roads and traffic travel times are almost back to its normal levels.

Detailed graphs show that Mumbai traffic travel time is between 84% and 77% of its peak (January 2020) traffic, whereas Delhi is at 75%. Bengaluru, the city most amenable to WFH, also shows that travel times have reached 80% of the peak.

Said Atul Shrivastava, CEO, Laqshya Media Group: “There are a lot of opportunities for marketers if they get over their perceptions and look at the data. We at Laqshya have invested in data and analytical techniques to be able to give better ROI to our clients. PJ Solomon’s study shows that OOH media gives brands greater recall at lower costs. Also, being one of the best No-Touch media, OOH is one of the best bets for marketers in the current situation.”