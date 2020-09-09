Kurkure & Lay’s kick off festive season campaign with AK & RK

09 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Kurkure, has launched two campaigns. The campaigns promote an initiative with Airtel offering a special digital experience for all its prepaid customers. The TVCs feature Kurkure’s brand ambassador Akshay Kumar and Lay’s brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor were launched promoting the initiative.

Said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “At Airtel, we are obsessed about offering our customers the best network experience. We are thrilled to partner with PepsiCo India to help all their customers experience our award winning 4G data services. This also gives us the opportunity to reward our loyal customers with complimentary data and unlock a world of digital experiences on Airtel Thanks when they buy their favourite packet of snack.”

Added Ritu Nakra, WPP Lead – PepsiCo Foods, India: “In the last few months we have truly understood the value of connecting with our friends and family. Keeping this in mind, the creative team at Wunderman Thompson developed the campaign idea for Lay’s which depicts that the answer to all your questions lies inside a Lay’s pack. Similarly, for Kurkure, the creative thought stemmed from the fact that everyone in the family is having chatpata fun in the kitchen with recipes. The integrated campaign developed by the WPP team at MS, VML and WT, brings this idea alive on this special initiative.”

Said Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India: “The ‘new normal’ has catapulted everyone into a more digital world than ever before. At PepsiCo India, as part of our digital first approach, we follow evolving digital trends and develop matching strategies. Our insights showed us that consumers are enjoying our products and seeking convenience while working and watching content at home. The special initiative with Airtel is therefore is perfect fit that will further compliment in-home experience of consumers. With festive season kicking in, the initiative, truly emphasize the importance of staying connected with friends and family.”

The integrated campaign was developed by the WPP team at Mindshare, VML and Wunderman Thompson.