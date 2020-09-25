Kotak partners 6 cricket teams, launches MyTeam cards

25 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (Kotak) has announced that it is the official partner of six IPL cricket teams – Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and has launched MyTeam Debit and Credit Cards.

Said Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank: “Undoubtedly cricket is at India’s heart and is keenly followed by millions of fans. I count myself as one among them. This year, due to the unique circumstances, the excitement and interest in the cricketing events are at another level altogether. In this context, I am delighted to announce that Kotak is partnering six power-packed teams and launching MyTeam Debit and Credit Cards. Indian cricket fans can now carry a memento of their favourite team in their pocket and flaunt their loyalties at every swipe.”