Kishan Kumar, Premjeet Sodhi, Vishal Jacob & Sandeep Pandey get new roles at Wavemaker

07 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Wavemaker India has announced changes in the executive leadership roles. Kishan Kumar MS is elevated and has taken on a larger role as Chief Growth Officer, Wavemaker India. Along with his new mandate, Kumar continues to lead Wavemaker South businesses across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kerala and Hyderabad.

Premjeet Sodhi transitions into Chief Strategy Officer, Wavemaker India from his earlier profile of Chief Growth Officer. Sodhi joined Wavemaker in April this year after a 2-year stint with Mindshare Fulcrum as agency head.

Vishal Jacob returns to Wavemaker India as Chief Digital Officer after close to two years with GroupM as Principal Consultant – Change Planning & Transformation.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Pandey, who leads product and strategy has been elevated as Global Head of Analytics where he will be driving Wavemaker’s global practice on analytics.

Commenting on these changes, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said: “This has been an extraordinary year that has challenged us in many ways. These changes are designed to enhance our position and enable us to drive continuous growth for our clients, teams and other stakeholders. I am excited about these changes and look forward to create some positive disruptions in the near future”.

Kumar, Sodhi and Jacob will report into Gupte in their new roles.