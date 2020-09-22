KBC Season 12 to start on September 28

22 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Sony Entertainment Television has announced that the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will start next week – September 28, to be precise. Produced by StudioNext, and hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati will air every Mon-Fri at 9pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

The show is co-powered by Vedantu and Tata Salt. And Associate Sponsors are IDFC FIRST Bank, LIC, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, QuickHeal, Sensodyne and Nissan.

Interestingly, the Reserve Bank of India is the Special Partner on the show.

Said Ashish Golwalkar, Head – Content, Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business: “Reinvention, they say, is the key to success. And thus, we began the preparation of the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a show that has been nurtured as a brand over its 20-year history in India. Considering the current times, the interest in participation through digital registrations has been very encouraging this year. And the numbers showcase that people are readily embracing the ‘new normal’ brought on by the pandemic. This year’s theme, ‘Jo Bhi Ho Setback Ka Jawab Comeback Se Do’, reflects in the real-life stories and experiences that contestants will be seen sharing on the show, thereby serving as inspiring examples for the millions of viewers.”

Added Indranil Chakraborty, Head – StudioNext: “For the 12th season of KBC we have consciously looked at re-engineering the set so that the distancing norms are met while the impact of this property is retained. Due to no studio audience, we have changed the lifeline Audience Poll to Video-A-Friend. Having said that, we are certain that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s charisma and the interesting on-screen and off-screen journeys of contestants, will keep the audiences engrossed. The show continues to be iconic in many ways and is sure to raise the bar this season as well.”

Said Siddhartha Basu, Consultant, KBC – Season 12: “KBC turns 20 in 2020, and with all the challenges of this tough year, looks to come back as strong as ever, reviving the much-loved magic of the khaas khel with the aam aadmi and the adwitiya host. While adapting to the realities of today, the show still packs a punch, reaching out to both the mind and the heart, touching lives in a very real way. Viewers can also look forward to playing along with the contestants, as they watch, with richer pickings than ever before.”