KBC Season 12 credo is Jo Bhi Ho, Setback Ka Jawaab Comeback Se Do

01 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

The 12th Season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) gears up for a comeback with the thought – Jo Bhi Ho, Setback Ka Jawaab Comeback Se Do.

Conceptualised and written by Nitesh Tiwari & Nikhil Mehrotra, the campaign is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and it touches a raw nerve.

Said Amit Raisinghani, Head – Business Planning and Communication, Sony Entertainment Television: “KBC celebrates the achievements of people irrespective of how small or big the achievements are. The campaign this year has been driven by people’s determination to turn adverse circumstances in their favor and move ahead in life. It’s always a pleasure to work with Nitesh Tiwari, who exactly knows the pulse of the situation, and creates impactful ad films for KBC. We hope, like in past, this campaign resonates strongly with our audience.”

Added Tiwari: “I am grateful for the trust that Sony puts in me each year for the KBC campaigns. This year is of course very different and challenging for all of us is every aspect. But it has been a year of learning and exploring avenues that probably weren’t thought of, paving the path for something meaningful. Which leads us to the insight that there is a spark somewhere in each one of us that keeps us going, notwithstanding the obstacles, however big or small. The idea of this campaign is to reignite the spark and inspire people to move ahead in life.”