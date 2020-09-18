Kalyan celebrates Mahalaya with Ritabhari Chakraborty

18 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

The occasion of Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya marks the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha and the beginning of the auspicious Devi Paksha. Usually, this also marks the beginning of the 10-day Durja Pujo festival, but this year, the homecoming of the goddess will be observed exactly a month after Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya.

To mark this significant day, Kalyan Jewellers brand ambassador Ritabhari Chakraborty’s is seen in an all-new avatar.

Said Chakraborty: “It’s an honour for me to portray Maa Durga in collaboration with Kalyan Jewellers and Anandabazar Patrika. It is all the more special because it gives out a very important message that if Maa Durga symbolises women power then why don’t we respect and worship our women equally.”