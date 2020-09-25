K Madhavan is IBF President

25 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

The IBF Board has elected Star and Disney India’s Managing Director K Madhavan as the Foundation’s new President. Madhavan will succeed NP Singh, India MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks, who held the position for two years.

The IBF Board has also elected the following officebearers of IBF:

Vice President-IBF

:: Rajat Sharma, Vice President-IBF and Chairman, India TV

:: Siddharth Jain, Managing Director (South Asia), Turner International

:: Rahul Joshi, Managing Director, Viacom18

Treasurer-IBF

:: Shashi S. Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati

Said Madhavan: “It is my honour to lead IBF at a time when the Indian broadcasting sector is going through a tumultuous time, battling the pandemic and instability in the regulatory space. IBF has played an instrumental role in advocating the interests of the sector, and my predecessors have contributed immensely in evolving the foundation’s stature and purpose. I take on this role with a great sense of responsibility and commitment to champion the cause of the broadcasting sector.”

Said outgoing IBF President N P Singh: “I am pleased that someone of the caliber of K. Madhavan is taking over the reins and will lead the foundation. I welcome his selection wholeheartedly. His in-depth knowledge and insights into the sector will help guide the foundation members through these challenging times. I wish him the best in this new endeavor.”

K Madhavan has been an active member of IBF since 2012 and is also the Chair of CII’s National Committee on media and entertainment for the ongoing year. He started his journey with Star in 2009 and took over as the Managing Director of the Network in January 2020.

The other Directors on the IBF Board are as under:

:: Aroon Purie, Chairman, TV Today

:: N P Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks and Director, Bangla Entertainment

:: I Venkat, Director, Eenadu TV Ltd

:: Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Media Corp

:: Punit Misra, CEO-Domestic Broadcast Business, Zee Entertainment

:: Rohit Gupta, President (Network Sales and International Business), Sony Pictures Networks

:: Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and Chairman, Star and Disney India

:: Megha Tata, Managing Director (South Asia), Discovery Communications India (Co-opted Director)

:: John Brittas, Managing Director & Chief Editor, Malayalam Communications Ltd (Co-opted Director)