Jovees Herbal onboards Bang in the Middle, launches new campaign

01 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Jovees Herbal has launched its new brand campaign ‘Bloom Daily’.

Speaking about the campaign, Prathap Suthan, Co-founder and CCO Bang in the Middle, said: “The brand thought was very much there for the taking. With products that come in from nature, and ideas that are imbued with herbs, the final benefit naturally led us to the territory of bloom. Which again is almost the very reason why the audience buys into the franchise of Jovees Herbal. It’s a word and a truth that’s linked so much to the goodness of herbs, and what these daily use products are designed to deliver. To make skin come alive, and to be at its best. More than that, Bloom Daily is also the inspiration that we give our audiences. To be at their best every day and at every instance. At work, at home, wherever the day takes them. To be fresh and triumphant across the day. We believe it’s a beautiful promise and a softer ‘carpe diem’ for the youthful women of India”

Added Yuvraj Ahuja, Director, Jovees Herbal: “We have always been very passionate about harnessing the power of nature to create products that are good for the body. Our goal is to give our customers high quality products made from the best ingredients at an affordable price. All our products are free from any harmful chemicals. This is what our campaign Bloom Daily is all about. We want our consumers to prefer us as we are a brand that is good for them. Bloom Daily is more than our promise, it’s our motto.”